Dhanush begins dubbing for upcoming Tamil film Karnan, see pic
- Dhanush will reportedly finish dubbing for Karnan and then move on to shoot his upcoming Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.
Actor Dhanush has begun the dubbing process for the upcoming Tamil film Karnan. As per a statement, he will complete the dubbing work and leave for the shoot of Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix film, The Gray Man.
Being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady while Yogi Babu will be seen in a key role. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj.
A statement from the makers added that Dhanush is on the verge of completing the dubbing process for Karnan. Upon completion, he will fly to the US to join the sets of The Gray Man, which will be Dhanush’s second international project.
Karnan is reportedly based on a caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991. However, the director is yet to officially verify this rumour. But Mari Selvaraj has confirmed that the film will address a very important issue.
Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj directed upcoming Tamil action-thriller Jagame Thanthiran. As per recent reports, the film might skip theatrical release and premiere directly on an OTT platform.
Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.
The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, was predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Last October, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.
