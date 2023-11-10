Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic, film will release in 2025: Report

Actor Dhanush will essay the role of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his upcoming biopic. As per film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the filming will begin next year. The yet-to-be-titled film will release in 2025. (Also Read | Dhanush sings own lyrics on stage as he attends Ilaiyaraaja concert with sons) Dhanush pose with Ilaiyaraaja.

Ilaiyaraaja biopic

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manobala wrote, "Filming for the much-anticipated Official Biopic based on the life and times of the Music Maestro, Isaignani #ILAIYARAAJA with the very versatile and talented #Dhanush portraying the legendary composer on screen to commence on October 2024. Film will release in mid 2025."

Dhanush poses with Ilaiyaraaja

He also shared photos of Dhanush with Ilaiyaraaja. In the first photo, Dhanush sat near Ilaiyaraaja. Both of them wore white ethnic outfits. In the next picture, Dhanush stood next to Ilaiyaraaja as they smiled for the camera. In the photo, Dhanush wore a black and white outfit.

Fans react to Ilaiyaraaja biopic

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Wow, waiting for this one." An X user said, "Dhanush to play #ilaiyaraaja in biopic! This is going to be epic." "#Dhanush is one of best Indian actors," read a comment. "A legend playing another legend. Can't wait for this movie. Too excited," tweeted another person. "Yaay!! Too happy, too excited," commented another fan.

About Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,000 songs and provided film scores for over 1,000 films. He has performed in over 20,000 concerts. Ilaiyaraaja is nicknamed "Isaignani" (the musical sage).

He received several awards for his work throughout his career. In 2012, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to people in the field of performing arts. In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan and in 2018 the Padma Vibhushan.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Dhanush will star in D51 alongside Nagarjuna. The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammula and Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of it. As per a statement, the film is being "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages." Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited. Dhanush is also gearing up for Captain Miller. He also has Tere Ishk Mein with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

