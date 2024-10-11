Dushara Vijayan on growing up watching Rajinikanth films to working with him in Vettaiyan: ‘Never dared to dream’

Actor Dushara Vijayan shared her experience of working with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan on her Instagram. A self-professed Thalaivar fan, the actor wrote that it was something she ‘never even dared to dream of’ given that she grew up watching his films. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Dhanush told Dushara Vijayan he's ‘jealous’ of her for working with Rajinikanth) Rajinikanth and Dushara Vijayan worked together in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.

‘My first day, first shot was surreal’

Dushara posted a picture of her and Rajinikanth behind the scenes of Vettaiyan. She wrote, “There are certain things that I’ve imagined would happen with me, but this was something that I never even dared to dream of. To imagine that I would work with The Superstar, our Thalaivar someday was not even a part of the plan.”

She added that it was ‘magical’ to share the screen with the actor, writing, “My First day, First shot was with Thalaivar and everything about it was surreal. To see a caravan placed next to his with my name on it, To sit right next to him, To act in the same frame as him, his aura, his energy, his presence everything was just magical.”

Dushara went on to recollect her early memories of watching the actor’s films as a kid, “My earliest memory as a Thalaivar fan was to wait to come home post school and watch Thalaivar’s movie, From that to this, where I get to work with him for a film, My godddddd I feel reallyy blessed. Like I’ve mentioned earlier also this is my “Padayappa” moment.”

She rounded off the note with, “I feel like all my hardwork, all my patience, everything that I’ve worked for has paid off. And once again I’d like to say “Orey Superstar, Orey Thalaivar, Chancey illey,” and thanked everyone who helped her on her journey.

Upcoming work

Dushara debuted in 2019 with Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, but her roles in the 2021 film Sarpatta Parambarai and 2022’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu got her fame. Before Vettaiyan, she was seen in Dhanush’s Raayan. She will soon star in Veera Dheera Sooran.