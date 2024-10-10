Rajinikanth posts picture of him bowing down to Ratan Tata: ‘True son of India’

Actor Rajinikanth paid respects to industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata after his death on October 9. The actor posted a picture of him bowing down to Ratan on X (formerly Twitter), writing about his contribution to changing the fabric of India. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nimma Upendra and more south stars call Ratan Tata's death a ‘personal loss’) Rajinikanth posted a picture on X that sees him bowing down before Ratan and clasping his hands.

Rajinikanth on Ratan Tata

Rajinikanth posted a picture on X that sees him bowing down before Ratan and clasping his hands. He also penned a heartfelt note calling him a ‘legendary icon’ and claiming to cherish ‘every moment’ spent with him. Fans were moved to see Rajinikanth post this picture, with many commenting with folded hands and heart emojis.

He wrote, “A great legendary icon who put India on the global map with his vision and passion..The man who inspired thousands of industrialist..The man who created lakhs and lakhs of jobs for many generations..The man who was loved and respected by all..My deepest salutations to him. I will forever cherish every moment spent with this great soul..a true son of India is no more..Rest in peace. #RatanTata.”

Ratan Tata’s death

Ratan, chairman of the Tata group for over two decades, died at 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday. Early on Monday, he posted a note on social media asserting there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission to a hospital.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, released in theatres today (October 10). The film which also sees Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in key roles sees him play an encounter specialist. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. He is also shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Nimma Upendra.