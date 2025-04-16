Menu Explore
Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film close to making 200 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 16, 2025 04:50 PM IST

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 6: Adhik Ravichandran's Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer was released in theatres on April 10. 

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 6: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly has held its own despite competition from Jaat. According to Sacnilk, the film is close to making 200 crore at the box office, worldwide. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly producers say they have NOC as Ilaiyaraaja demands 5 crore compensation in legal notice)

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar plays a gangster called Red Dragon in the film.
Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar plays a gangster called Red Dragon in the film.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office

According to the trade website, Good Bad Ugly collected 108.30 crore net and 127.50 crore gross in India in six days on Tuesday. It also brought in 52.20 crore from overseas, bringing its total worldwide collection to 180 crore. It is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

The film had a 29.21% occupancy in India, and with a 53.33% dip, it collected 7 crore net in India on Tuesday. The Tamil version has collected 103.2 crore in India so far, and the Telugu version made 5.1 crore. The film is expected to hold steady on Wednesday also and get closer to the 200 crore mark.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film with music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film received mixed reviews from critics for its fan service and has performed well at the box office.

It tells the story of a retired gangster named Red Dragon, aka AK, played by Ajith. He’s in jail but maintains a facade with his son, Vihaan, to please his wife, Ramya, played by Trisha. Even though he does his best to leave behind his criminal past, it catches up with him when his son’s safety is threatened. How he solves his family’s issues forms the story.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
