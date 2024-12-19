Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Know all about chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju's favourite films starring Suriya, Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 19, 2024 06:41 AM IST

World chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju recently revealed his favourite films across languages. Here's what he said.

The youngest world chess champion, Gukesh Dommaraju, has revealed his favourite films in Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi. Talking to ChessBase India, the Indian chess grandmaster revealed which are the films he keeps going back to. (Also Read: Atlee believes this is why all his films are ‘working and making money at the box office’)

World chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju signs an autograph during a meet and greet session in Singapore after becoming the youngest undisputed world chess champion on December 12.(AFP)
World chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju signs an autograph during a meet and greet session in Singapore after becoming the youngest undisputed world chess champion on December 12.(AFP)

Gukesh Dommaraju’s favourite films

When asked about his favourite films, Gukesh replied, “In Tamil, it’s like…probably Vaaranam Aayiram. Telugu, Geetha Govindam. And Hindi, I like some old movies, but probably Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. English, not a huge fan, but…I think About Time was quite good.”

Vaaranam Aayiram is a 2008 film directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, starring Suriya and Sameera Reddy in the lead roles. Parasuram’s 2018 film Geetha Govindam stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Zoya Akhtar directed the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. Richard Curtis’ 2013 film About Time sees Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy in lead roles.

In a 2023 interview with the same publication, Gukesh revealed that he used to watch a ‘lot of movies’ during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. He also said that it ‘got so bad’ that at one point, he was ‘watching two movies a day’. However, the chess champion stated that he stopped watching so many movies because he realised it was detrimental to his sport.

“I still watch them. Entertainment is also important, and I developed some good habits after I started reading. From Queen’s Gambit, I got interested in watching series. But when I’m home, I try to keep it limited to half an hour per day or so. When I travel, I watch more of it so I’m not bored,” he said.

About Gukesh Dommaraju

Gukesh is a chess prodigy born in Chennai to a Telugu family from Andhra Pradesh. He learnt to play chess at age 7 in 2013. He became the youngest world chess champion after defeating China's Ding Liren in the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated him in Chennai.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On