Filmmaker Gangai Amaran has courted some controversy after a video surfaced showing him verbally rebuking a fan. The viral video is from an event that commemorated the death anniversary of lyricist Vaali. Ilaiyaraaja’s brother Gangai Amaran faces backlash after viral video shows him scolding a fan in front of media(Instagram/gangaiamaren)

Gangai Amaran snaps at a fan

The video shows the veteran composer speaking to the media, with a fan standing behind him. Amaran then turns to the fan and says, “Come on, you speak.” The fan, not realising that the music director was speaking out of irritation, came forward to speak to the media. But Amaran stepped aside and started walking away. He then snapped at the fan. “Is this how you stand behind when someone is talking?” he said. The fan, seemingly humiliated, moved away.

Internet reaction to the incident

Once the video went pubic on social media, people came forward to express their opinions. Many of them were highly critical of Gangai Amaran. “The way that guy handled the situation in a very humble way shows how mature that guy is,” one person wrote on X.

Another couldn’t figure out how the fan in question caused any disturbance to the music composer. “That person standing behind him disturbed him? How?”

Yet another was more emphatic in criticising the veteran musician. “I can't imagine how embarrassing that would be for that guy. Gangai Amaran must apologise to him in front of the media for his act.”

One user compared him to another celebrity who has been somewhat controversial. “Another Ajith Kumar!! This is same arrogance toward common people...they have 0 respects over common man or their fans.”

About Gangai Amaran

The younger brother of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, Gangai Amaran, has made his own impact in the industry. His talents are not just limited to music direction, as he has also been a lyricist and director. Among his most famous works are the movies Karakatakkaran, Kozhi Koovuthu, and The Greatest of All Time.

