‘Director’ Malti Marie's cute voice melts hearts as she directs mom Priyanka Chopra in new video. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is often seen sharing adorable moments of her spending time with her daughter, Malti Marie, on social media. Recently, the actor shared a video of Malti filming her and instructing her to say something for the video. Malti's voice has melted hearts online, and fans can’t stop gushing over it. Priyanka Chopra turns muse for daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's cute video

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a video from her quality time with her daughter. Malti was holding the camera and capturing her mother as she lay on the bed. While recording her, Malti instructed Priyanka, "Taking a video, say something." Following this, Priyanka said, "Hi, how are you?" Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Is our daughter a director?"

The video quickly surfaced online, and even though Priyanka looked stunning in her casuals, it was Malti's voice that caught everyone’s attention. One fan commented, "Awww... so cute." Another wrote, "This is the cutest voiceover ever." A third commented, "Such a sweet voice, God bless you." Another read, "Damn! Princess Malti's voice is magical." One more user added, "So adorable, cutest voice!"

On Saturday, Priyanka delighted her fans by sharing pictures from her Halloween celebration with her family. The photos showed Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Malti enjoying some “trick or treating” time together, with the little one stealing the spotlight dressed as an adorable ghost princess. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "We made it home just in time for trick or treating. Happy Halloween from the ghost princess."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Indian cinema

Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is said to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones. The film is currently under production, and the release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Priyanka also has the American film The Bluff and the second season of the series Citadel in the pipeline.