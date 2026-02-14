Internet not amused as Rajinikanth’s fan performs puja to actor’s Lord Shiva image ahead of Maha Shivratri

Speaking to ANI, Karthik said, "This was the third consecutive year that Shivaratri puja was being performed. The image of Rajinikanth in Lord Shiva's appearance from the film Uzhaippali was used for the rituals and adorned with a garland made of 500 vadais to honour the actor's 50-year journey in cinema."

Ahead of Maha Shivratri, a fan of Rajinikanth from Madurai, identified as Karthik, conducted a special puja at a temple he has built inside his home, dedicating the ritual to honour the superstar.

Ahead of Maha Shivratri , a video featuring a fan of Rajinikanth performing a puja and pouring milk in front of an image of the superstar dressed as Lord Shiva has taken social media by storm. The video drew sharp backlash, with several people slamming the act.

The video is drawing significant attention across social media platforms and has sparked a debate online, with many social media users calling out the gesture and questioning its appropriateness.

One wrote, “Omg. So many f***ls are there here. Even Rajini will laugh seeing it”, with another writing, “I am sure Thalaivar @rajinikanth will not approve this cringe stuff.”

“Nonsense,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “Look at what they've gone and done to him! Brutal”. One shared, “Behave yourselves, people.... See a human only as a human.” “What the heck is this,” one wondered, with one writing, “This should never be encouraged at any time.”

Maha Shivratri is on February 15. The sacred festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising their divine union and the balance of masculine and feminine energies.

Rajinikanth’s recent projects Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The film was released in theatres on August 14 to mixed reviews. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The film also featured Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. The film clashed with War 2 upon release but managed to hold its own. It narrated the story of an ex-union leader called Deva (Rajinikanth) who wants to solve the mystery of his friend Rajasekhar’s (Sathyaraj) sudden death. In the process, he faces off the gangster Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Despite mixed reviews, the film managed to cross the ₹500 crore mark worldwide.

Next, Rajinikanth will be reuniting with Kamal Haasan in Thaiavar 173. After Sundar C's exit, Cibi Chakaravarthi has been roped in to direct the project.