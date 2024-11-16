Is it 2014 again? Viral Reddit post shows uncanny similarities between Kollywood releases now and then

Deja vu? A viral Reddit post has pointed out how the releases in 2014 and 2024 in Tamil Cinema share more than a single uncanny resemblance in terms of box office performance and the names associated with it. Fans also seemed to agree to the points made in the post, which picked up films starring Rajinikanth, Shivakartikeyan and Dhanush. The post was originally shared by Instagram fan page cinema thinks. (Also read: Dhanush's former co-stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anupama Parmeswaran, Nazriya extend support to Nayanthara's open letter) Vijay in a still from Kaththi and The GOAT.

2014 vs 2024

The post began with picking some releases in 2014 and then coinciding with the ones releases 10 years later in 2024. The first was ‘Superstar giving two releases. One directed by his daughter and the other having him as an ethically wrong character who reforms after an incident. Both becoming failures at the box office.’ The superstar in question was Rajinikanth. His 2014 releases were Kochadaiyan and Lingaa; whereas the ones released this year were Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan.

The second point read, ‘Vijay giving a hit and playing dual roles, breaking a myth.’ The 2014 release was Kaththi, while the 2024 release was GOAT.

The next comparison was made of Shivakartikeyan's movies in 2014 and 2024, where in both instances he worked with a director who was an assistant director of AR Murugadoss. Maan Karate, directed by Krish Thirukumaran and Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, prove the point made.

Dhanush's 25th film in 2014 and 50th film in 2024 was the next point of resemblance in the list. Both of them became his highest grossers at the box office. The 25th film of Dhanush was Velaiilla Pattadhari, while his 50th was this year's Raayan.

The last point was made of Suriya's releases, where they received a lot of hype but received a lot of negative reviews upon release. Suriya's 2014 release was Anjaan, while the most recent release of the star is Kanguva. It opened to mixed reviews upon release last week.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the post with surprise. “It is a canon event,” said one. A second fan said, “Man I can't wait for 2034!” “Wow, this was a great find!” quipped another fan in the comments.