Jayasurya meets Rajinikanth, calls him ‘one of the most beautiful human beings’. See pics

Rajinikanth is basking in the success of his latest film Jailer. The film had an OTT release on Prime Video India a few weeks ago. The star has already started shooting for his next untitled film Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Now, Malayalam actor Jayasurya met the star and shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram. He called Rajinikanth "one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever seen." (Also read: Rajinikanth in new look kickstarts Thalaivar 170 shoot with pooja. See pics) Jayasurya shared a bunch of pictures from his recent meet with Rajinikanth.

Jayasurya meets Rajinikanth

Taking to his Instagram, Jayasurya shared a bunch of pictures of his meeting with Rajinikanth. In one of the pictures, he was seen sharing a hug with the star. In another shot, both of them were seen having a conversation together. In the caption, Jayasurya wrote, "I have been waiting for this moment for as long as I can remember. Today I met an icon, a super star, but above all, I met one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever seen. Thank you my dear brother @rishabshettyofficial for making this dream a reality. Gratitude to almighty...(folded hands emoticon)"

About Rajinikanth's next

Last week, on Wednesday, Rajinikanth had begun the shoot for Thalaivar 170 with a muhurat pooja in Trivandrum. The production house, Lyca Productions, shared pictures from the sets. Earlier in the day, the production house had unveiled a poster of Thalaivar 170 featuring Rajinikanth. Sharing the poster, Lyca Productions wrote, "Lights Camera Clap & ACTION. With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of Thalaivar 170 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the Thalaivar feast. Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses."

Thalaivar 170 (the tentative title of the film) is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film marks the onscreen reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 32 years. It also has Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

