Kalpana Raghavendar says ‘false narratives’ around her overdose are causing ‘mental distress’, slams YouTube channels

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar held a press conference in Chennai on Monday and fired at people peddling ‘false narratives’ around her recent pill overdose. Stating that it is causing her ‘mental distress’, the singer got candid about the mental and physical health struggles she has been facing. (Also Read: Kalpana Raghavendar breaks silence on rift with husband causing overdose: ‘I lead a very happy life’. Watch) Singer Kalpana held a press meet to bust rumours about her overdose.

Kalpana Raghavendar on her overdose

Kalpana asked people not to speculate about what happened, especially when she is being forthcoming about accidentally overdosing on sleeping pills after a stressful day, according to Lankasri. She reminded people that she’s a woman in her 40s who’s approaching menopause, revealing that she also developed a lung issue in January.

Her health, coupled with insomnia, studying LLB, singing career and more, caused her ‘stress’ that she only wanted to relieve and sleep. She also pointed out that false narratives of her attempting suicide over a rift with her family are causing her ‘mental distress’. Kalpana specifically pointed out some gossip YouTube channels for perpetuating these rumours and making matters worse.

What happened

Last Tuesday, Kalpana’s husband called the neighbours and police when she did not respond to his calls after travelling from Kochi to Hyderabad. The police found her unconscious at home and suspected an attempted suicide. However, when Kalpana recovered after hospitalisation, she informed the police it was an accidental overdose.

Kalpana also released videos in Telugu and Tamil to set the record straight that her husband and daughter had nothing to do with the overdose. She explained that she had taken sleeping pills she was prescribed for insomnia to fall asleep but overdosed by mistake. She also credited her husband for saving her life.

She said, “Please don’t trust any news of me having personal issues. My husband Prasad Prabhakar is the best thing that has happened to me, thank God. I am so blessed to have him in my life. And the next best thing is my daughter, Daya Prasad.”