Kamal Haasan's elder brother, filmmaker Charuhasan undergoes surgery after pre-Diwali fall, daughter shares update

Veteran actor-director Charuhasan, elder brother of Kamal Haasan and father of actor Suhasini Hasan, was hospitalised after suffering a fall just before Diwali. He then underwent surgery following the incident. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan wishes ‘dear friend’ Rajinikanth a speedy recovery after his hospitalisation, shares post) Suhasini Hasan with her father Charuhasan.

Suhasini shared updates on her father's health via Instagram. She posted several photos and videos, revealing that their Diwali was spent in the hospital's emergency room.

In a video, Suhasini is seen speaking to Charuhasan, asking him to share a message for his wife before going into surgery. Charuhasan reassured his family, saying, "I'm fine. I will come back and see you. I'm ready for the surgery. I'll be alright."

Alongside the video, Suhasini wrote: “Midnight before Deepavali we had a fall. Our Deepavali was at emergency. But we are all geared up for surgery.” Later, taking to the comments section she wrote, “All those who sent their concerns. The surgery was successful. He’s doing fine.”

R Madhavan reacted to the post wrote, “He is such a fighter .. will be back home and normal in no time.” Kushboo Sundar said, “He is the strongest man i have ever known. His positive vibes are incorrigibly infectious. He will be back hale and hearty very soon.”

The actor's sudden hospitalisation led to an outpouring of support from fans and the film fraternity, with actors Laila, Rahman, Khushbu, and Madhavan sending wishes for a speedy recovery.