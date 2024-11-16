Kanguva worldwide box office collection day 2: Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer mints over 89 crore

Kanguva box office worldwide collection day 2: Director Siva’s Kanguva, starring Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in lead roles, performed well at the global box office despite largely mixed reviews. As per the makers, the fantasy action thriller has collected ₹89.32 crores in two days. (Also read: Kanguva first reviews: Suriya's performance is ‘stellar’, but film is ‘hard to sit through’, say fans) Bobby Deol and Suriya play warriors in Siva's fantasy film Kanguva.

Kanguva worldwide box office update

The makers of Kanguva released a new update on Saturday evening, reporting the worldwide numbers after two days of release. The poster saw a shirtless Suriya in a still from the film, with the box office numbers inscribed on the poster. It read, “Mega blockbuster 89.32 crores. 2 day gross worldwide.”

The caption of the post read, “Epic response for the EPIC (fire emoticon) #Kanguva raging across cinemas with a 2 Day gross of 89.32 crores worldwide.”

About Kanguva

Kanguva sees Suriya play a warrior from the past with the titular name and a contemporary man called Francis in the present. Bobby also plays a warrior in the past, while Disha plays his love interest in the present.

In an interview with PTI ahead of the release of the film, Suriya said that with Kanguva he finally got the opportunity to do something on the scale with Hollywood epics like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. "We have loved films like 'Braveheart', 'Lord of the Rings', 'Game of Thrones' or 'Apocalypto'. We have been mesmerised by them and watched them multiple times. The thought was 'When are we going to do such films?'

"Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," he said.

Kanguva was released in 2D and 3D in all south Indian languages and Hindi. Mounted on an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore, Kanguva is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.