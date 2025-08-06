Karthi moved by Suriya, Jyotika's kids donating pocket money towards educational charity: ‘Makes me happy’

It has been 15 years since Suriya started the Agaram Foundation in Chennai to help fund education for those in need. After his father, Sivakumar, his wife, Jyotika and brother, Karthi, have done their bit to help run the foundation, it looks like his children Diya and Dev are following in their footsteps. Jyotika and Suriya with their children Diya and Dev who have been donating their pocket money to fund education for the needy.

Karthi moved by Diya, Dev’s donation

At the Agaram Foundation’s 15th anniversary celebrations in Chennai, students who benefited from the foundation revealed how their lives have changed. Suriya even got emotional after hearing their testimonies.

Karthi took to the stage to reveal that his niece and nephew, Diya and Dev, are also helping fund education for the needy through the Maadham 300 initiative. Revealing that the kids have been quietly contributing their pocket money to the initiative every month, he said, “It really moved me and makes me happy. It shows how the value of giving is being passed down in this family.”

Jyotika’s contribution to running it all

Karthi also praised his brother Suriya and sister-in-law Jyotika, saying she has been a pillar of support. He said, “Suriya Anna always says it’s enough if these children are able to study and grow in life. And whenever we face a financial crunch, Jyotika Anni reassures us, did we start this with money? We started this with love. Money will follow. If not for her support, Anna could not have come this far.”

He also pointed out that Jyotika was at the forefront while volunteering their foundation’s help to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite their focus being on funding Tamil students’ education. “We always learn from what we see around us,” he said.

