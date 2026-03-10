Karur stampede case: CBI summons Vijay for questioning on March 15 even after he asked for a 15-day extension
Vijay had previously requested for a 15-day extension to appear before CBI for questioning, citing political engagements.
Karur stampede case: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has received summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in relation to the Karur stampede case. Earlier, Vijay had asked a 15-day extension to appear before them, citing political engagements. CBI has set the date for questioning on March 15. The deadly stampede, in which 41 people were killed while also injuring over 60 people, occurred on September 27 during a rally of the actor-politician in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai.
Vijay called for questioning
The latest update from news agency PTI has revealed that Vijay was asked to appear on March 15 in Delhi at the agency headquarters. Meanwhile, the agency has also asked the DMK MLA from Karur, Senthil Balaji, to appear for questioning on March 17.
DMK leader Senthil Balaji tweeted, "Regarding the Karur tragic incident, conflicting reports have surfaced in some media outlets about the summons issued by the CBI.. Based on the summons sent by the CBI, asking to appear in person on March 17 and provide clarifications, I intend to go there in person and furnish the appropriate explanations to their questions."
On March 9, Vijay was asked to appear before the agency on March 10, but he sent a formal request seeking another date after 15 days, the officials said. He has also made a request to the agency to question him at its Chennai office or at any other office in Tamil Nadu. However, sources said the agency will consider Vijay's request to be questioned in Tamil Nadu and will issue a notice with fresh dates for questioning. Vijay was previously questioned by the CBI in January, on two separate days: January 12 and 19.
About the stampede
The stampede occurred on September 27 last year, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, during a political rally organised by TVK. The event, which drew a massive crowd at the designated venue, turned chaotic, resulting in the death of 41 people and injuries to scores of people.
Vijay later offered his condolences via social media. He said, “I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment in hospital.”
(via inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals.
