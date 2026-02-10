Kochadaiiyaan case explained: Why Rajinikanth film producer must pay ₹2.52 crore 12 years after release or go to jail

The Madras High Court has directed producer J Murali Manohar and his production house, MediaOne Global Entertainment Limited, to pay ₹2.52 crore within four weeks or face a six-month imprisonment sentence. The case pertaining to Soundarya Rajinikanth’s 2014 Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kochadaiiyaan involves compensation to an advertising agency and a cheque bounce. Rajinikanth in a still from Soundarya Rajinikanth's 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan.

Madras HC directs Kochadaiiyaan producer to pay up or face jail term Justice Sunder Mohan passed the orders in the Madras HC while partly allowing a criminal revision case filed by J Murali Manohar and his production house. It was filed against the conviction and sentence imposed on them by a metropolitan magistrate in 2021 and confirmed by a city civil court in 2023.

The HC has directed Manohar to pay ₹2.52 crore to the advertising agency, AdBureau Advertising Private Limited, within 4 weeks, or face 6 months' imprisonment. After hearing both sides and questioning inconsistencies, a judge ruled that the ad agency had lent only ₹10 crore and had been repaid ₹8.74 crore, leaving a balance of ₹1.26 crore. The sentence was modified to a fine of ₹2.52 crore, twice the amount he owed.

Why does Kochadaiiyaan producer still owe ₹ 2.52 crore years later The Hindu reported that Abirchand Nahar of AdBureau Advertising Private Limited filed a complaint against Mohan, stating that his firm had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MediaOne Global Entertainment on April 25, 2014. They had loaned the production house ₹20 crore for the post-production of the photorealistic motion-capture movie. The production house had informed the financier that the sale of the Kochadaiiyaan lease rights would fetch at least ₹20 crore.

The ad agency stated in its complaint that it was promised 20% of the sale proceeds or a minimum guaranteed profit of ₹2.40 crore before selling the rights to any third party. Accordingly, the ad agency transferred ₹10 crore to the production house’s bank account on April 28, 2014. In December 2014, a cheque issued by the production was returned, leading to the complaint.

In December 2021, a magistrate's court in Egmore convicted Mohan and sentenced him to six months of imprisonment. He was also directed to pay ₹7.70 crore or face an additional six months of imprisonment. In August 2023, a city civil court confirmed the conviction, but the producer claimed to have repaid ₹12.75 crore. He also accused the ad agency of using the cheque given as a guarantee at a later date.

Case against Latha Rajinikanth The ad agency had also filed a cheating case against Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha, in 2016, and the Supreme Court issued a notice to her regarding the sale of the film's rights. In 2018, the SC issued a directive asking her to pay ₹6.20 crores.

After getting bail in a Bengaluru court in 2023, Latha told ANI, “For me, it's a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person. This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big. There is no fraudulence.”

A Bengaluru court on October 16, 2025, refused to discharge Latha in the criminal case, rejecting her plea to drop charges of cheating and forgery.