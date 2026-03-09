Lakshmy Ramakrishnan says she didn't take dig at Vijay’s personal life, claims remarks were ‘wrongly linked’ to divorce
Lakshmy Ramakrishnan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight amid the growing buzz that she took a dig at Vijay’s personal life.
Filmmaker and talk show host Lakshmy Ramakrishnan recently found herself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after her remarks about what a political leader should be like. Many assumed that her comments were aimed at actor-turned-politician Vijay, especially at a time when he is making headlines over his divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam. However, Lakshmy has now stepped in to clear the air, firmly stating that she never made any remarks about Vijay’s personal life.
The filmmaker emphasised that her statements were taken out of context and were not directed at any individual, putting an end to the speculations.
Lakshmy Ramakrishnan clarifies
Lakshmy took to X to set the record straight amid the growing buzz that she took a dig at Vijay’s personal life. In her clarification, Lakshmy said her remarks had been misunderstood and incorrectly associated with Vijay’s political entry and personal life.
She wrote, “I have made no statement on the personal issues of @actorvijay, nor have I commented on his political entry.”
“I know Vijay only as a respectful, calm and quiet co-artist, and I have always had deep respect for his mother. That is the extent of my personal knowledge. A few lines from a recent stage speech of mine were misinterpreted and wrongly linked to his political entry and now to his personal matters,” Lakshmy added.
Lakshmy continued, “When a daily asked for my quote, I only said that people are capable of separating personal issues from political involvement, and that the matter appears to be getting disproportionate attention in an election season.”
“Let me also add: if the concern being expressed is truly about women’s rights, there are countless women facing abuse and injustice with no access to legal support, financial security, or even a next meal. They deserve our attention and advocacy just as much. This statement is only to clarify my stand and correct the misinterpretation,” she concluded.
At a recent political function, Lakshmy said that one should not enter politics merely out of their personal desire but should rather do so with full knowledge of people's problems. "If we need a leader to help people at a time of crisis, they should be someone who is trained for it," she said. Since then, many social media users connected Lakshmy's comments with actor Vijay.
Vijay's personal life in spotlight
Actor-politician Vijay's personal life has grabbed headlines of late, with reports confirming that his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce. The petition, filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu, seeks dissolution of marriage.
According to the filing, Sangeetha, 48, stated that their marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial Hindu wedding followed on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai. In her petition, she described the early years of marriage as cordial and harmonious, but alleged that things changed in 2021 after discovering Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress, causing deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.
The petition further claims that despite Vijay’s assurances that the affair would end, it allegedly continued, leading to mental cruelty, emotional neglect, and public humiliation arising from social media posts. Attempts at reconciliation between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025, reportedly failed.
The couple welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005. Despite Vijay’s superstardom, Sangeetha largely stayed away from the spotlight, rarely attending film or promotional events. As the legal proceedings move forward, the next hearing is reportedly scheduled for April 20, 2026.
On March 5, Vijay grabbed attention by attending the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with actor Trisha. The two walked together to the stage, greeting the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.
