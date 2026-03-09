Lakshmy Ramakrishnan says she didn't take dig at Vijay’s personal life, claims remarks were ‘wrongly linked’ to divorce

Filmmaker and talk show host Lakshmy Ramakrishnan recently found herself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after her remarks about what a political leader should be like. Many assumed that her comments were aimed at actor-turned-politician Vijay, especially at a time when he is making headlines over his divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam. However, Lakshmy has now stepped in to clear the air, firmly stating that she never made any remarks about Vijay’s personal life. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan clarified her remarks that many felt were a dig at Vijay's personal life.

The filmmaker emphasised that her statements were taken out of context and were not directed at any individual, putting an end to the speculations.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan clarifies Lakshmy took to X to set the record straight amid the growing buzz that she took a dig at Vijay’s personal life. In her clarification, Lakshmy said her remarks had been misunderstood and incorrectly associated with Vijay’s political entry and personal life.

She wrote, “I have made no statement on the personal issues of @actorvijay, nor have I commented on his political entry.”

“I know Vijay only as a respectful, calm and quiet co-artist, and I have always had deep respect for his mother. That is the extent of my personal knowledge. A few lines from a recent stage speech of mine were misinterpreted and wrongly linked to his political entry and now to his personal matters,” Lakshmy added.

Lakshmy continued, “When a daily asked for my quote, I only said that people are capable of separating personal issues from political involvement, and that the matter appears to be getting disproportionate attention in an election season.”

“Let me also add: if the concern being expressed is truly about women’s rights, there are countless women facing abuse and injustice with no access to legal support, financial security, or even a next meal. They deserve our attention and advocacy just as much. This statement is only to clarify my stand and correct the misinterpretation,” she concluded.