Lal Salaam box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth-starrer likely to mint 3 crore

Lal Salaam box office collection day 2: Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, Lal Salaam hit theatres on February 9. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam is expected to collect nearly ₹3 crore in India in all languages on its first Saturday. (Also read: Lal Salaam movie review: Aishwarya Rajinikanth back with a bang) Rajinikanth in a still from Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam day 2 box office

The report adds that Lal Salaam has collected ₹2.91 crore net in India in all languages. The first day collection was at ₹3.5 crore, so at the end of two days, the total collection of the sports drama stands at ₹ 6.46 crore. Lal Salaam had 25.50% occupancy for its Tamil screens, whereas the Telugu shows had an occupancy of 15.49% on the second day of release, added the report.

About Lal Salaam

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Lal Salaam after an eight-year break. The film chronicles the characters played by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, who are seen as rivals since they were kids. In the first half of Lal Salaam, the film takes shape in their village, its people and the rivalry that develops between the Hindus and Muslims there. Rajinikanth stars in the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. Jeevitha Rajashekar plays Moideen’s sister and Nirosha plays his wife.

Lal Salaam also boasts a cameo appearance from cricketer Kapil Dev. Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai also star in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Rajinikanth essays beautifully the dual role of a father, who has aspirations for his son, and a community leader, who believes that all people are one irrespective of religion or caste. He is measured in his actions and even the fight scenes are not over-the-top. Rajinikanth is the backbone of Lal Salaam.”

