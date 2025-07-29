Maaman OTT release: When and where to watch Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi's family drama

Maaman OTT release: Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Maaman was released in theatres on 16 May and received mixed reviews. After more than a month of its theatrical release, the family drama will finally stream digitally. Know when and where to watch it. Maaman OTT release: Aishwarya Lekshmi and Soori in a still from the Prasanth Pandiyaraj film.

Maaman to release on OTT soon

Maaman will be available to stream digitally on Zee 5 from 8 August. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Mama is coming! The biggest family blockbuster of 2025 #Maaman streaming on ZEE5 from August 8!”

They also released a trailer which shows how Soori sees the struggles his sister goes through to have a child after 10 years of her marriage. She soon has a baby, whom he hopes will lovingly call him ‘maaman’ (uncle). However, an unforeseen event changes the equation between the brother and sister, apart from his equation with his wife, leading to heartbreak.

Fans were thrilled the film was finally hitting OTT, leaving comments like, “At last,” and “Finally!” Some wondered why the film wasn’t being dubbed in Telugu for the OTT release. The official account of Zee Tamil also teased that Maaman will have its TV premiere soon. A premiere date for TV is yet to be announced.

About Maaman

Maaman is a family drama directed by Prasanth and written by Soori, who also plays the lead role. It is produced by K Kumar under Lark Studios. Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Nikhila Sankar and Geetha Kailasam also star in it. According to Sacnilk, Maaman earned ₹41.15 crore worldwide.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Inba develops a close bond with his sister Girija's son, Laddu. Soon, he finds himself in a dilemma when Laddu creates tension in his marriage with Rekha. Will he be able to restore his marriage?” Soori plays Inba, Swastika plays Girija, Prageeth Sivan plays Laddu, and Aishwarya plays Rekha in the film.