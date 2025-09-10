Madharaasi box office collection day 6: Sivakarthikeyan film continues to struggle, yet to cross 50 crore

Madharaasi box office collection day 6: AR Murugadoss' film with Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles had a lot of promise. The film presented Sivakarthikeyan in an action hero avatar, and although the actor's performance has won over fans, that has not translated into box office gold so far. Madharaasi, which released in theatres last Friday on September 5, has not crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India. (Also read: Shankar, Lingusamy review AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi; praise Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal's performances) Madharaasi box office collection day 6: Sivakarthikeyan in a still from the AR Murugadoss film.

Madharaasi box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Madharaasi has now managed to collect merely ₹ 1.79 crore on its sixth day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far, which has shown a dip during the weekdays. After an opening day gross of ₹ 13.65 crore, the film has shown a considerable downward spiral over the next few days, never picking up after all. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 46.29 crore after six days.

Madharasi had an overall 16.98% Tamil Occupancy on Wednesday.

Rajinikanth praises Madharaasi

On Wednesday, Sivakarthikeyan took to his X account to share that none other than Rajinikanth had seen the film and loved it. He said, “Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir. ‘My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless.’ Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa (red heart emoticons).”

Madharaasi tells the story of a patient with Fregoli delusion who takes part in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from supplying illegal firearms in Tamil Nadu.