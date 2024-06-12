Maharaja actor Mamta Mohandas: ‘Yes, I am dating someone right now’

Actor Mamta Mohandas is looking forward to the release of her new film, Maharaja, opposite Makkal Seval Vijay Sethupathi. Mamta, who is seen predominantly in Malayalam cinema, returns to Tamil cinema after a brief role in Enemy in 2021. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and produced by Passion Studios, Maharaja also features Anurag Kashyap and Natty Natraj. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Mamta spoke about the recognition and love Malayalam cinema has got in the last few years across India. (Also read: HT Interview | Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Producers didn't promote my recent film well despite my repeated requests') Mamta Mohandas is dating someone but won't reveal who it is.

A new love for Malayalam cinema

"I feel very happy, very excited for the Malayalam film industry. It's not just one person that's getting recognized, but the industry as a whole. And a lot of films which have just gone by without being watched and appreciated in the past are now being watched. People are just dusting their CD players and watching all these old films," she said excitedly.

The Meow actor, who also works in Tamil and Telugu cinema, went on to add, "Even when I did get the opportunity to do more Tamil and Telugu films back in the day, I still remember there was a deep set hunger inside me, which kept thinking that the Malayalam audience is extremely critical. And to get a pat on my back from them would mean a lot for me. Because when you're getting that certification from the Malayalam audience, then you're like, okay, you're a good actor. Maybe that is just a perception but I'm very happy to be a part of that industry. And our films are doing really, really well."

Praise from her seniors

The accolades Mamta Mohandas received from Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi and Gauri Khan, also has her really pleased. "I remember meeting Pankaj Tripathi at IIFA a few years ago and he spoke highly of Jana Gana Mana. I then met Gauri Khan in Mumbai at an event and she was all praise for Malayalam cinema saying we were killing it. I feel it's about time that we get the kind of recognition that we're getting right now," gushed Mamta.

She has been part of the Indian film industry for 19 years now and has always been known to be open about her life though she does deem privacy, especially in her personal life, extremely important. She also opened up about her personal life. The actor had been shuttling between Los Angeles and India in recent years, but stated she has now settled in Kerala.

Personal life update

When asked how she felt about marriage, Mamta said she was open to it. And had she been dating at all? “Well, I was seeing someone when I was in Los Angeles but it was a long-distance relationship and didn’t work out for whatever reason. For me, the relationship is important but it has to be easy-going as well. I don’t want the added stress from a relationship given the other aspects of my life. You can give it a first, second and third chance but beyond that it’s stressful and I don’t think I really need that,” stated Mamta honestly.

As for whether the Jana Gana Mana actor was seeing anyone now, here is what she said. “Yes, I am seeing someone!” she smiled. Whether marriage was on the cards in the future, Mamta signed off saying, “I am happy where I am now and let’s see where life takes us. That’s what one hopes for but things have to unfold by themselves with time.”