Maharaja box office collection day 5: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap film crosses 30 crore in India

Maharaja box office collection day 5: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Maharaja refuses to slow down in its first week. The film has been performing very well in India. According to the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Maharaja has now minted ₹ 3.50 crore on its fifth day of release. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route. (Also Read: Maharaja movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is stellar in this thrilling tale of a desperate father) Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Maharaja.

Maharaja box office update

Maharaja opened well at the box office, and let us take a look at its day-wise collections. The film earned ₹ 4.7 crore [Tamil: ₹3.6 crore; Telugu: ₹1.1 crore] on on its first day of release, ₹ 7.75 crore [Tamil: ₹5.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.9 crore] on day two and ₹9.4 crore [Tamil: ₹7.25 crore; Telugu: ₹2.15 crore] on day three. With ₹ 6.3 crore [Tamil: 5.15 Cr ; Telugu: 1.15] on day four and day five collections into account, Maharaja has now surpassed the ₹ 30 crore mark. The collections so far stand at ₹ 31.65 crore.

About Maharaja

Maharaja also stars Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli and Kalki. The film revolves around a barber and the love for his child. One day, he finds himself at the police station filing a complaint because Lakshmi has been stolen. The film received acclaim for Vijay Sethupathi's central performance. Director Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share the latest box office update of the film and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations team MAHARAJA and thank you for making me a part of it.”

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “As for the performances, talented Vijay Sethupathi undoubtedly stands out with his performance. His portrayal of Maharaja is very realistic and one connects to him emotionally as well.”