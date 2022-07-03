Nayanthara hugs Vignesh Shivan in cute couple photos, fans say ‘so romantic’. See pics

Vignesh Shivan shared new photos with Nayanthara. Days after the filmmaker shared romantic photos from the couple’s honeymoon in Thailand, he shared some more loved-up photos of the newlyweds. On Sunday, Vignesh shared a photo of Nayanthara and him, where the actor is seen hugging her husband, as they look into the camera. Vignesh and Nayanthara married on June 9 in Chennai, and have been travelling together to different cities, ever since. Read more: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose for romantic photos in Thailand

Vignesh regularly posts photos with Nayanthara on Instagram. In his latest post, the filmmaker shared a cute photo of the two, and used the lyrics of the song Naan Pizhai from his recently released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which featured Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He wrote, “Naan pirandha dhinamaey (loosely translated as the day I was born)”. Vignesh and Nayanthara were dressed casually in grey jumpers in the photos.

Earlier, on Saturday, Vignesh Shivan shared two photos of him and Nayanthara hugging as they posed for photos in front of a neon pink sign that read, ‘Away with me’. Many fans reacted to the couple’s latest photos. One Instagram user commented on Vignesh’s post, “Cute, as usual.” Another person said, “So romantic, brother.” One person appreciated the filmmaker’s caption, simply writing ‘caption’ with a series of emojis.

Following their celeb-filled wedding at a Mahabalipuram resort that was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya and many others, Vignesh and Nayanthara went to Tirupati temple and then visited her family in Kerala. Soon after, they jetted-off to Thailand for their honeymoon. Since then, Vignesh has been keeping his social media followers updated by sharing their pics.

In a recent post, he shared some pictures of Nayanthara, while she was clicking his photos. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Me clicking her when she's clicking me.” In another post, he shared their pictures with the caption, "In Thailand with my Thaaram (sweetheart)." In the sun-kissed photos of them relaxing at a hotel, Nayanthara wore a yellow dress, while Vignesh was seen in a casual black T-shirt outfit.

On the work front, Nayanthara has several upcoming films including Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, and Godfather with Chiranjeevi, among many others.

