Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose romantically as they go for evening walk in Barcelona, twin in white on vacation

Actor Nayanthara and film director Vignesh Shivan have been travelling in open top bus, listening to street performances, and going for walks at night as they spend time together in Barcelona. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh posted a series of pictures and videos from their vacation in Spain. (Also Read | Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale teaser: Watch her marry Vignesh Shivan)

In the first photo, Nayanthara posed on the open roof bus as she looked sideways holding and leaning on the seats. The actor wore a white T-shirt and denim shorts. Vignesh, in the next photo, looked at the camera as he gave a similar pose onboard the bus. He wore a white T-shirt, pants and also opted for dark sunglasses.

The couple smiled and posed for the camera as they held hands while taking a walk at night in the next slides. For the evening, Nayanthara wore a black dress, matching jacket and white sneakers. Vignesh opted for a light blue shirt and pants. In one of the photos, Vignesh posed next to a glass pane and smiled looking away from the lens.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh captioned the post, "Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #spain Such a pretty city !!! Thanks, @gtholidays.in for the lovely & timely arrangements done for us in the given short span of time. #vacay #VacayMode #barcelona."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vignesh also posted a photo of Nayanthara as she sat inside a restaurant. In the picture, the actor looked ahead of her as she rested her face on her hand. Though he didn't caption the post, Vignesh added the hashtag--wikki clicks.

Vignesh posted a series of pictures.

Vignesh also posted a few clips as the couple enjoyed a street performance. In the videos, recorded by Vignesh, Nayanthara looked at a person playing the drum and another musical instrument together. She smiled as she enjoyed the performance. In the clip, the actor wore a colourful floral shirt, denim shorts and white sneakers.

Recently, Vignesh posted several pictures as the couple flew to Barcelona. Sharing their photos from inside the plane, Vignesh wrote, "Enroute #Barcelona with my wifeyyy." In another post, he kissed Nayanthara's hand and wrote, "After a continuous streak of work work work! Here we take some time for ourselves! #Barcelona here we come !"

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, and Suriya, in attendance. The couple recently holidayed in Thailand for their honeymoon.

The couple's wedding documentary will be out on Netflix. Recently, Netflix released the first teaser of the documentary--Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. On July 21, Netflix officially announced the documentary. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

