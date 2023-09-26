Nayanthara's old video from TV anchoring days resurfaces, internet fails to recognise her

Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, has been in news – from her allegedly being upset with filmmaker Atlee over the treatment of her role in Jawan to her launching a skincare brand called 9Skin. Did you know that before she became one the top actors in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films, Nayanthara worked as a TV show host? Amid the buzz around Jawan, an old video of Nayanthara from the show is going viral. Also read: Nayanthara to R Madhavan, south stars who began their career on TV Nayanthara began her career as a TV show host. The actor was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (right).

Nayanthara as TV anchor

Long before she got her big break on the silver screen, Nayanthara was anchoring the TV show Chamayam, a series that dished out fashion and beauty tips to its viewers on Kairali TV. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003). Nayanthara then made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya (2005) and in Telugu cinema with Lakshmi (2006).

Reactions to Nayanthara's old video

Recently, her video as a TV anchor resurfaced. In the clip, she spoke Malayalam as she hosted the lifestyle based show. Nayanthara wore simple makeup with a tiny bindi on her forehead and was dressed in a printed black and red outfit. Commenting on her appearance, an Instagram user said the 38-year-old actor looked ‘unrecognisable’. Some others said the video was proof of Nayanthara’s 'remarkable transformation'.

A person wrote, "She has changed a lot over the years. Today, she is known as the 'Lady Superstar’ of south Indian cinema." One more said, "She looks so different." Another one commented, "Money changes everything."

Some on Reddit also reacted to Nayanthara's old look. Sharing her picture as a TV host, a person wrote, "This is a completely different person now." One more said, “This is from her TV hosting days. Yes she has done a lot of changes to her face.”

Nayanthara played the female lead in Rajinikanth’s Darbar (2020).

Nayanthara's career

The actor and film producer has dominated the south film industry for years now, which also helped her secure a place on Forbes’ Indian Celebrity 100 list in 2018. Since her acting debut, Nayanthara has been a part of many high-grossing Tamil and Telugu films. Over the course of her two-decade career, she has delivered numerous hits such as Viswasam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Chandramukhi, Darbar, Aramm, and many others.

Nayanthara, who lives in Chennai with husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and their two kids, has a net worth of $22 million (approximately ₹183 crore), according to a 2022 report by South China Morning Post. Moreover, it was recently reported by several portals that Nayanthara earned ₹10 crore for her appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

