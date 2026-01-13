Parasakthi box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan's film witnesses decline, earns ₹28 crore so far

Parasakthi box office collection day 4: The Sivakarthikeyan film has been witnessing a steady dip in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than ₹30 crore so far. The film has been directed by Sudha Kongara. Parasakthi box office collection day 4: Ravi Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa in a still from the Sudha Kongara film.

Parasakthi domestic box office collection On day 1, the film collected ₹12.5 crore, on day 2, ₹10.10 crore and on day 3, ₹3 crore. On day 4, Parasakthi earned ₹2.40 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹28 crore. Parasakthi had an overall 17.18% Tamil occupancy on Tuesday.

About Parasakthi The film, which has also been written by Sudha Kongara, is a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrayed a grounded character as a coal tosser at the Indian Railways. The film showed raging protests against the Central government for the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu.

Atharvaa Murali plays the younger brother of Sivakarthikeyan's character, whose decision to join the agitation initially creates tension within the family. The movie released in theatres on January 9.

What Kamal Haasan said about film Recently, actor Kamal Haasan watched the film and shared his thoughts in a letter to Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Kamal described Parasakthi as a "mighty war drum." A part of his note read, "Overwhelmed by emotion, this note follows as an afterthought. My first appreciation goes to the biopic's powerful story, its director Sudha Kongara, and to my younger brother Sivakarthikeyan, who chose this story, worked tirelessly for it, and is set to achieve success through it."

Kamal also wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela, and all the actors who have become part of this cinematic history; to cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, music composer G.V. Prakash, editor Sathish Suriya, all the technical artists, and everyone who worked on this film."