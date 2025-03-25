Pawan Kalyan advises Vijay to ‘stick around’ irrespective of TN election results: ‘Be prepared for turbulence’

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan struggled for a decade before winning seats for his Jana Sena Party in the most recent elections. As Vijay plans to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections in 2026 with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the actor-politician mentioned his advice for him in an interview with Thanthi TV. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay's final film will hit screens for Pongal 2026; fans say ‘one last box office raid’) Pawan Kalyan thinks Vijay is 'experienced' but has this advice for him.

Pawan Kalyan’s advice for Vijay

As a ‘senior’ and someone who holds this ‘position in politics’ today, Pawan was asked in the interview what his advice to Vijay would be. While he initially said that Vijay didn’t need his help, Pawan replied, “He doesn’t need my message or something. He is quite experienced; he has his own journey. But one thing I would like to say is you have to stick around; that’s it. Irrespective of what happens, you have to stick around. Better take the turbulence. Politics is a tough journey, and you should be prepared for it. First, stabilise the party; forget about winning.”

Also, speaking about politics in general, Pawan mentioned that it requires a lot of sacrifice but that everyone has their style of doing things. He said, “You lose your personal life; you will be abused, and you become an enemy to everybody. No matter what statement you say, it will be interpreted differently. Every leader has their own style, just like every hero has their own style. Because my style is workable for me, it doesn’t mean it applies to everyone.”

Upcoming work

Pawan is yet to complete and release Krish and Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh as he is busy with politics. He is trying to juggle both and has shot a few Hari Hara Veera Mallu schedules lately. As for Vijay, he plans to quit films after entering politics. H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which will be released for Pongal next year, is touted to be his final film.