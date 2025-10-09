Rajinikanth clicks selfies with fans, meditates in Mahavatar Babaji cave in the Himalayas. Watch

For years, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has spent time in the Himalayas during his downtime from filming. He has spoken in numerous interviews about how he is spiritual and believes going there helps him clear his head. Pictures and videos of the star from his annual Himayalas trip now show him meditating, indulging fans with selfies and more. Rajinikanth has headed to the Himalayas for years now during his downtime from shooting for films.

Rajinikanth meditates at Mahavatar Babaji caves

In photos circulating online, Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a dark jumper and white pants. One picture shows him sitting inside the Mahavatar Babaji cave with his eyes closed and deep in meditation. Another shows him posing for a picture while sitting on a stoop with a walking stick in hand.

A video has also surfaced of Rajinikanth, dressed traditionally in white, interacting with the management of Sri Babaji Ashram. His team shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Superstar Rajinikanth had a divine lunch with Swamiji at Sri Babaji Ashram near Babaji Cave during his spiritual journey to the Himalayas.”

There’s also another video circulating that shows Rajinikanth’s car stopping by the side of the road. Fans soon approached him for selfies, and he happily obliged, even interacting with them before posing for some solo pictures.

Recent work

Rajinikanth has been on a spiritual break recently, visiting Rishikesh and Badrinath Dham, followed by the Mahavatar Babaji cave. Pictures of him eating simple food by the roadside also went viral on social media.

The actor was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie this year, alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others. He is now working with Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit. Sivarajkumar has confirmed that he will also reprise his role in the film. Rajinikanth will also work on a project with Kamal Haasan, which has yet to be officially announced.