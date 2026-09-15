Rashmika Mandanna calls it an ‘absolute honour’ to play legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi in biopic

In the caption, Rashmika wrote, "Some legends live beyond time. Some melodies live beyond generations. And some stories wait for the right moment to be told. Today, that journey begins and What an absolute honour it is."

The post had details about the crew of the film. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has made films like Kingdom (starring Vijay Deverakonda) and Jersey (starring Nani). Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music of the film. The title and first look will be announced on September 16, at 5.15 pm.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi in her biopic. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm that she will be playing the iconic singer in the biopic drama, calling it an ‘absolute honour’.

Geetha Arts, one of the production houses backing the project, announced the details on social media. Actor, producer, and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan will attend the launch as the chief guest. Geetha Arts wrote on X, “A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest. Starring: @rashmika_mandanna. Directed by: @gowtamnaidu. Music by: @anirudhofficial. #MSBiopic.”

About the iconic singer MS Subbulakshmi, short for Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi was an Indian Carnatic singer of incredible repute. She was born in Madurai in September 16, 1916. By the end of her nearly 70-year-long career, she had become the face of Carnatic music, taking the ancient, south-Indian tradition well beyond its select audience.

She sang in Europe, North America and at the United Nations General Assembly. Her voice, which was the stuff of countless, often exclusive, classical concerts, also awoke devout Hindu households across the country with perfect renditions of Sanskrit hymns.