RIP Manoj Bharathiraja: Vijay gets emotional as he pays final respects; Kamal Haasan expresses condolences

ByAnanya Das
Mar 26, 2025 10:56 AM IST

Manoj Bharathiraja, son of veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja, passed away at 48 due to a heart attack. He was recuperating from bypass surgery. 

Actor Vijay paid his last respects to Manoj Bharathiraja at his home on Wednesday. Manoj, son of veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja, died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Tuesday at the age of 48. Actor Kamal Haasan also expressed his condolences. (Also Read | Taj Mahal actor Manoj Bharathiraja dies of heart attack at 48)

Vijay and Kamal Haasan remembered Manoj Bharathiraja.
Vijay and Kamal Haasan remembered Manoj Bharathiraja.

Vijay pays last respects to Manoj

Several videos and pictures of Vijay outside Manoj's home emerged on social media platforms. In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay placed a huge garland on Manoj's mortal remains. He then looked at him with a sad expression. Vijay, after standing there for some time, walked out of the house.

Kamal Haasan expresses condolence

Kamal, on Tuesday evening, tweeted about Manoj and expressed his shock at the news. "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of actor and my soulmate director Bharathiraja. I express my deepest condolences to Bharathiraja, his family, and friends, who are grieving the loss of their beloved son," he wrote on X.

What happened to Manoj

Speaking to News18, his manager had said, “Manoj recently had a bypass surgery and was recuperating. However, he succumbed to a heart attack at his residence much to the shock of everyone. Bharathiraja Sir is on the way to his residence from Neelankarai. The funeral and other processions are yet to be decided".

More from Tamil film industry remember him

Several members of the Tamil film industry also paid their respects. Director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture of Manoj with his friends and wrote, "Really shocking to hear the news... can't believe you are no more, my brother. #Manoj gone tooooo soon... deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja, uncle, family, and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Music director Ilaiyaraaja and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar also condoled Manoj's death. "Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 years. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable, painful loss. You will be missed, Manoj. Rest in peace. Om Shanthi," wrote Khusbhu on X.

About Manoj's career, family

Manoj debuted as a lead actor in his father-directed Tamil film Taj Mahal. He later starred in Eera Nilam and Varushamellam Vasantham. Of late, he had been doing supporting roles in Tamil movies. In 2023, Manoj debuted as a director with Margazhi Thingal, a romantic drama featuring his father, Bharathiraja. He was last seen in Prime Video’s Snakes & Ladders.

Manoj is survived by wife-actor Ashwathi alias Nandana and their two daughters--Arshitha and Mathivathani.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
