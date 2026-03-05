Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 confirmed by Mohanlal's stylist
Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 will star Rajinikanth and is expected to see cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Know all about it.
It’s confirmed! Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will share the screen for the first time in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. The confirmation comes from Mohanlal’s stylist, who took to his Instagram stories to share the news that left fans buzzing. This comes after months of rumours that Shah Rukh is in the sequel, even as the makers are yet to make an announcement.
Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Jailer 2 confirmed
Mohanlal, who made a cameo in the 2023 hit Jailer as Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian IPS, aka Tiger’s friend, Mathew, will return for the sequel. His stylist, Jishad Shamsudeen, took to his Instagram stories to post an AI-made picture of a grey-haired Shah Rukh taking the wheel as Mohanlal sat by him and Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar took up the back seat. The picture's caption reads that fans are waiting for a frame like this from Jailer 2. While re-sharing the post, Jishad wrote, “Kandippa irukkum (for sure),” seemingly not just confirming Shah Rukh’s cameo, but also that Jailer 2 will have a scene with all of them together.
When Mithun Chakraborty leaked Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo
In December last year, Mithun Chakraborty spoke to Siti Cinema about his role in Jailer 2. Leaking Shah Rukh’s cameo, he said, “My next is Jailer 2, where everybody is against me. Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, all their characters are against me.” He also seemed to leak that he plays the film’s antagonist while saying this. Balakrishna was initially rumoured to star in the project as well. However, he seems to have dropped out, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles as Mathew and Narasimha. Vijay Sethupathi is also expected to make an appearance.
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan’s first film together
This will make Jailer 2 the first time Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh share the screen. Anubhav Sinha’s 2011 film Ra. One featured Rajinikanth’s character Chitti from Shankar’s 2010 film Enthiran. However, actor Suresh Menon told Digital Commentary in May last year, “There were rumours that Rajinikanth saab himself would come for the cameo. I think I can speak about it now. That wasn’t him. It’s a known secret in the industry that he wasn’t keeping well at that time.” In Rohit Shetty’s 2013 film Chennai Express, the song Lungi Dance pays tribute to Rajinikanth. Jailer 2 is expected to be released in theatres this summer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
