Shruti Haasan says she's 'on the mend' after testing Covid-19 positive: 'Can't wait to be back very soon'

Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, Shruti shared a note saying, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (black heart emoji)." (Also Read | Shruti Haasan says dad Kamal Haasan's opinion on her work is 'never scary because he's king of constructive criticism')

Shruti Haasan shared the note but didn't add a caption. Reacting to her post, Poorna Jagannathan wrote, "Sorry sweets." Film director Siddharth Malhotra said, "Loads of love and take care Shruti you will be back and healthier soon."

Sophie Choudry commented, "Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you." Namrata Shirodkar commented, "Big kiss! Get well soon." Siddhanth Kapoor said, "Take care maaaaa. Lots of water healthy food and sleep."

Meanwhile, Shruti was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's psychological thriller series, Bestseller. The Hindustan Times review read, "The show lacks subtlety most of all. It rushes to drive home every point and does it more loudly than it needs to. Every thought a character has is said out loud. Every lesson is spelt out on screen. Every past instance is narrated through a long-winded exposition. In a day and age where makers are increasingly trusting the audience to deduce things for themselves, Bestseller does not seem to think its viewers are that intelligent. It's like a mystery novel for preschoolers."

Shruti played the role of an aspiring writer Meetu Mathur in the series. ANI quoted her as saying "I found it really interesting to play a part like Meetu because her arc is so interesting. The common thing if I had to say is that Meetu is a very determined person, a fan, a determined woman. I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character. And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined. So, I love remembering those experiences."

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra, Bestseller also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Satyajeet Dubey and Arjan Bajwa.

Shruti's upcoming projects include Salaar with Prabhas and Jagapathi Babu. The Prashant Neel directorial marks Shruti's Kannada film debut. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet. The actor will also share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichandh Malineni's film.

