Shruti Haasan speaks up about being called 'plastic surgery ki dukaan'; calls it price to pay for 'honesty'

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan recently opened up about personal choices, societal expectations and the harsh scrutiny faced by women in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the judgment she faced after acknowledging her cosmetic procedures, calling out the hypocrisy and double standards that still persist. Shruti Haasan recently opened up about authenticity and living life on one's own terms, despite external scrutiny.

Shruti opens up about cosmetic surgery

In an interview with THR India Shruti said, “When I spoke up, I got comments like, 'oh, yeh to plastic surgery ki dukaan hai' (Oh, she is full of plastic surgery). But I know what and how much I have done, and how much more others have. That's the price you pay for honesty. It is okay. And I never promote it. This is my choice.”

Shruti emphasised that her decisions are deeply personal and not meant to influence others. She added that she lives life on her own terms, unshaken by external judgment. "In love, in life, in work, fingers will always be pointed at you for blowing the whistle or speaking the truth or calling something out for what it is. But what a good price to pay," she said, highlighting the importance of authenticity in the face of constant scrutiny.

Shruti's latest project

Shruti Haasan is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Coolie, in which she stars opposite Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer has made waves both domestically and internationally. Released worldwide on 14 August, Coolie has grossed over ₹400 crore globally, becoming one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

Coolie is a standalone film directed by Lokesh and is not connected to his cinematic universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The story follows Deva (played by Rajinikanth) as he searches for the truth behind his friend Rajasekhar's (Sathyaraj) death. The film features Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir as the antagonists, Simon and Dayal. The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.