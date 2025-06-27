Siddharth gets emotional at 3BHK trailer launch, talks about his father's reaction to his 40th film

The trailer of 3BHK starring Siddharth and Sarathkumar was released on Thursday. The film marks Siddharth's 40th film as an actor. At the trailer launch, the actor gave an emotional speech talking about his career and how his family have always supported him from the beginning. (Also read: Rekha hugs Tabu, poses with paparazzi at Umrao Jaan screening. Watch) Siddharth has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films since his debut in 2003.

What Siddharth said

At the trailer launch, Siddharth said in Tamil, “My parents are a part of 3BHK. I will tell you all what that means. Since the time I began my journey in films, and this is my 40th film as an actor… when I was sharing this with my parents, my father [Suryanarayanan] had pride and relief on his face. Everyone has made me cry in this film; it's an emotional film. I am so glad this is my 40th film. Both my parents trusted me, took care of me, spent their own money for my life.” He was seen wiping off tears with a handkerchief as he made this speech.

Siddharth then thanked director Sri Ganesh for trusting him with the character and giving him this particular film.

About 3BHK

3BHK revolves around a middle-class family and their journey towards building a better life for themselves. Siddharth transforms into a school boy named Prabhu who returns from school to see his house flooded with rainwater. The trailer then traces how Prabhu strives to complete his studies and land a good job to help his father save up money for their dream home. Despite many challenges in keeping the family afloat, he perseveres. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J Achar and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The film is set to release in theatres on July 4.

At the beginning of his career, Siddharth gained fame for his roles in films like Boys, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, and Rang De Basanti. He is the recipient of several awards, notably the three Filmfare Awards South and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.