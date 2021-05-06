IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Pandu dies due to Covid-19 complications
Pandu was known for playing character roles, with notable performances in films like Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo, Chinna Thambi, Kadhal Kottai and Badri.
Pandu was known for playing character roles, with notable performances in films like Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo, Chinna Thambi, Kadhal Kottai and Badri.
tamil cinema

Tamil actor Pandu dies due to Covid-19 complications

  • Actor Pandu, known for playing character roles in Tamil films, died in a Chennai hospital on Thursday. He was 74.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Popular Tamil actor-comedian Pandu, who has starred in several comic and character roles, breathed his last on Thursday in Chennai in a private hospital due to Covid-19. He was 74.

As per reports, Pandu was undergoing treatment in a hospital after he recently tested positive. His wife, who had also tested positive, is currently being treated in the same hospital’s intensive care unit.

Pandu was quite popular for playing character roles. His first notable role was in 1981 Tamil film Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo. Since then, he has starred in several films including some popular ones such as Chinna Thambi, Kadhal Kottai and Badri among others.


Towards the fag end of his acting career, Pandu also forayed into television and starred in daily soaps such as Valli. Pandu also founded Capital Letters, a signage branding company that specialises in name plates and exterior branding.

Also read: Barkha Singh, child artist who played young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge, recounts ‘tough’ audition process

Condolences poured in for Pandu on Twitter following news about his demise. He is survived by his wife and his three sons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
tamil cinema covid 19 news

Related Stories

Rajinikanth was recently felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke award.
Rajinikanth was recently felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke award.
tamil cinema

Desingh Periyasamy refutes reports about working with Rajinikanth in his next

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • Tamil filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy is not working with Rajinikanth in his next project. The director took to Twitter to clear the air.
READ FULL STORY
R Madhavan played a cook in Nala Damayanthi.
R Madhavan played a cook in Nala Damayanthi.
entertainment

R Madhavan calls himself ‘the worst dancer in the history of Tamil cinema’ after watching this video

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2020 08:22 AM IST
R Madhavan got a little too critical of himself on watching a video of him dancing in his 2003 film Nala Damayanthi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP