Tamil actor T Rajendar hospitalised after complaining of chest pain, to go abroad for treatment

Tamil actor-filmmaker T Rajendar, also known as TR, was rushed to a private hospital on Tuesday following chest pain. TR’s son, actor TR Silambarasan released a statement in which he said his father has been hospitalised, and that he’s going to be taken abroad for treatment. Also Read: T Rajendar slut-shamed Solo actor Dhansika onstage and no one stood up for her

“My father was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain. A blood clot was found in his stomach. For further treatment, we are taking him abroad. He’s fully awake and well,” read the statement.

One fan called Rajendar a positive man and commented, “Most courageous man #TRajendar sir .. he is super positive man .. our prayers for his speedy recovery brother @SilambarasanTR_.” Another fan wished for his quick recovery and said, “I will pray for his quick recovery. May this difficult time goes away soon.” While one wrote, “OMG! Hope he gets better,” many dropped flowers and heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Rajendar will be taken to the US for treatment, his wife Usha was quoted as saying in a report by IndianExpress.com. In an interaction with NewsTamil24X7, Usha has said, “Yes, he (Rajendar) has some health issues and he’s going abroad for treatment. I want to inform his fans that he’s doing well. He’s conscious, and eating well. He’s also attending phone calls. But, Simbu wants better treatment for his father. And so he’s taking him abroad. We got the visas and within two days, we will leave. We want him to get his health checked fully. But, he’s alright now."

Rajendar made his entry in the Tamil film industry in the 1980s. He’s popular for his multifaceted personality – actor, writer, filmmaker, composer and singer. He was last seen in 2017 film Vizhithiru. The film also starred Krishna, Vidharth, Dhansika, and Venkat Prabhu. In the productionb front, his last film was Idhu Namma Aalu. The film starred actors Nayantara, Silambarasan and Andrea Jeremiah, while Soori and Jayaprakash portrayed supporting roles. Idhu Namma Aalu received mixed reviews from the audience

