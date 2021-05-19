Tamil actor Vijayakanth hospitalised in Chennai

Actor Vijayakanth on Wednesday was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. While some reports claimed that he complained of breathlessness, hospital sources have clarified that he had come in for regular health checkup.

On Wednesday morning, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT hospital with fever. He tested negative for the coronavirus.

As per a report in The Hindu, hospital sources clarified that Vijayakanth didn’t have any breathing difficulties. The report added that Vijayakanth’s party DMDK, in a statement, confirmed that the actor had gone for a general health checkup. The statement further added that Vijayakanth will be discharged in a couple of days.

In September 2020, Vijayakanth had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was hospitalised for two weeks and was discharged in the first week of October.





