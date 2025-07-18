Tamil filmmaker-actor Velu Prabhakaran, known for his revolutionary films, dies at 68 in Chennai after prolonged illness

Tamil filmmaker, cinematographer, and actor Velu Prabhakaran died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 68. On Thursday, the Kollywood veteran's team confirmed that he was hospitalised in critical condition and under constant medical supervision in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Velu Prabhakaran was known for directing films that challenge the norm.

Velu Prabhakaran dies at 68

On Thursday night, Velu’s team confirmed that the filmmaker-actor was in a critical condition, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Director Velu Prabhakaran has been in a critical condition since this morning. He remains under close medical supervision, and while he is still breathing, doctors have stated that his condition is extremely serious and requires continuous monitoring.”

On Friday morning, an industry tracker confirmed the news of his death, writing, “Veteran Tamil Filmmaker the controversial #VeluPrabhakaran (68) passed away in Chennai due to health issues. Prabhakaran was known for his socially provocative films such as Nalaya Manithan, Kadavul, Kadhal Kadhai, where he explored themes like atheism, caste & sexuality.” Velu’s relatives also confirmed to India Today that he died of a prolonged illness.

His last rites will take place at Porur crematorium on Sunday evening. His body will be kept for public homage at Valasaravakkam in Chennai from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon.

About Velu Prabhakaran

Velu began his career as a cinematographer for the 1980 film Ivargal Vithyasamanavargal before turning director with the 1989 film Nalaya Manithan. He made the film’s sequel, Adhisaya Manithan, in 1990. Velu also tried his hand at making action films in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Throughout his career, Velu was known for making films that questioned the caste system and moralities around sexuality. His 2004 film Kadhal Arangam, which was released in 2009 as Kadhal Kadhai, also ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over some scenes and dialogues. Velu’s last film as a director was the 2017 film Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary. His last film as an actor was the 2025 film Gajaana.

Velu was previously married to actor-director P Jayadevi. In June 2017, at age 60, he married actor Shirley Das, who is half his age and starred in his film Kadhal Kadhai.