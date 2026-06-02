Tamil Nadu CM Vijay reveals why he keeps wearing black-and-white suits: ‘Are we not allowed…’

All eyes were on actor-turned-politician Vijay as he prepared to take oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, with many expecting him to step out in a traditional shirt-and-veshti ensemble for the swearing-in ceremony. However, he caught everyone off guard by opting for a sleek black pantsuit instead. The unexpected fashion choice quickly became a talking point, and Vijay has now revealed the reason behind his bold sartorial choice. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay took a selfie with the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony on May 10. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_10_2026_000338B) (PTI)

Vijay on discussion over attire On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay held his first public rally as the CM in Tiruchirappalli, weeks after assuming office.

Since taking office, Vijay has consistently been seen in similar black-and-white suits at official meetings, public engagements, and government functions, gradually turning the ensemble into his signature style.

During the rally, the actor turned politician spoke about the attention his attire had received.

Talking to the crowd, Vijay said, “Many people have been talking about the new suit that I have been wearing recently. Are we not allowed to wear a coat and suit? Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that. I am not wearing many colours. It is just black and white, like all our hearts. The choice of these colours is to show that I will remain transparent and simple in everything, just like black and white.” The remark drew loud cheers from supporters gathered at the rally.

Vijay went on to stress that he preferred to focus on his work rather than engage in prolonged public commentary, asserting, “I am not someone who gives lengthy explanations or speaks unnecessarily. As people know, I usually speak for less than 20 minutes at most meetings.”