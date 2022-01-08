Trisha Krishnan describes battling Covid-19 as ‘harrowing’ experience: ‘You name the symptoms, I had it’

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Friday revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 a little over a week ago and is currently recovering. She said it was one of the most harrowing weeks of her life.

She took to Twitter to share a statement in which she wrote: “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.”

She further added that it was one of her most harrowing weeks. “I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers,” she added.

Trisha recently clocked 19 years in the industry. In 2002, Trisha had made her acting debut opposite Suriya in Tamil romantic drama, Mounam Pesiyadhe. She’s worked in over 50 films across all southern languages and in a couple of Hindi projects too.

Last year, Trisha starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya.

In 2020, the actor was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the leading lady. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan celebrates Friendship Day with besties, see pics

It’s been five years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki. She also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi, which is expected to release directly on OTT. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release. Trisha will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON