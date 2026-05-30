‘Vijay left at peak of his career and stardom to serve people’: Ram Charan hails Tamil Nadu CM, wishes him all the best

Actor Ram Charan , who was present at a pre-release event for Peddi, has now given a shoutout for Vijay. On stage, Ram said, “I want to congratulate Tamil Nadu CM. Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. From someone in the film industry, I'm very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir.”

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, ending days of suspense over the formation of the Tamil Nadu government. He made a landmark debut in the Tamil Nadu elections. The actor left his acting career as he announced his retirement from acting in December last year to focus on his political career as leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

About Vijay's landmark win Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, went on to amass the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Jana Nayagan has been billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed after CBFC did not certify it in time. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. In April, the film was leaked online. In response, the makers have confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources. Cyber Crime Department have so far arrested six people for illegal circulation of the film. The film is now reported to release in theatres on June 19, but there has been no official confirmation on that so far.

Meanwhile, Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music. It will be released in theatres on June 4.