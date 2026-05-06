Vijay pays final respects to producer RB Choudary, consoles heartbroken son Jiiva with a hug

In videos and pictures that were posted on X by Vijay's fan accounts, the actor and politician was seen placing a huge garland on the producer's mortal remains, which was placed in a glass casket. He looked visibly shaken and then went on to hug the producer's youngest son, Jiiva, who broke down in tears.

Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary died in a car accident in Udaipur on Tuesday. Several actors from the Tamil film industry reacted in shock and paid their condolences on his demise. TVK Chief Vijay , who scripted a landmark win for his party in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, arrived to pay his final tribute. RB Choudary was instrumental in shaping Vijay's career in the Tamil film industry. His funeral is taking place in Chennai today, May 6. (Also read: Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary dies in car accident, Rajinikanth says he is in ‘great shock and immense sorrow’ )

RB Choudary played a big role in Vijay's career as an actor. In the late 1990s, the actor did not see much success in his films, and delivered a string of flops. It was the 1996 release, Poove Unakkaga, produced by Choudary, that turned the tide for him. The romantic comedy directed by Vikraman became the first major breakthrough in Vijay's career. It ran for over 270 days in theatres across Tamil Nadu and was remade into several other languages.

RB Choudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played a pivotal role in shaping several successful careers. Some of his produced films are Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather, among others. His most recent venture was the Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil starrer Maareesan.

Not only Vijay, but several film personalities also arrived to pay their final respects, including Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, Mammootty and others. Many stars also paid tribute via social media. Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.”