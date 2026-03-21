Vijay’s fans gather outside Taj Hotel in Mumbai as he attends Atlee’s wife’s baby shower, waving TVK flags. Watch
Actor and TVK chief Vijay was in Mumbai recently and fans posted videos while waiting outside his Taj Lands End hotel. Take a look.
Actor Vijay was in Mumbai on Friday to reportedly attend filmmaker Atlee’s wife, Priya’s baby shower. The actor stayed at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, and fans who wanted to see the actor-politician lined up outside the hotel, patiently waiting for him to surface. Some fans even waited past midnight, waving TVK flags and chanting slogans. (Also Read: ‘Why should I care?’: Kamal Haasan says he has more to focus on than Vijay's political career ahead of TN elections)
Vijay’s fans crowd outside Mumbai hotel
Vijay was in Mumbai, reportedly attending Priya’s baby shower, though the couple has yet to post about it on social media. A fan page for the actor on X (formerly Twitter) posted numerous videos of a massive crowd gathering outside the Taj hotel, where he was staying. One video shows all of them posing for a picture while holding up a TVK flag and chanting, “Thalapathy will be the CM, our vote is for TVK.” The video also shows a Police van standing by behind them.
The page also posted another video of fans waiting outside the hotel even after 12:45 AM, in hopes of catching a glimpse of Vijay. They chat amongst themselves and wait patiently, with some of them wearing scarves with TVK party colours. It is unknown whether the actor met his fans. But on Saturday, the fans believed that the actor-politician had returned to Chennai. Trisha Krishnan, whom he’s rumoured to be dating, was also in Mumbai recently to attend stylist Eka Lakhani’s wedding last week.
Vijay in the news lately
Vijay has been in the news lately for everything from his personal life to his political career and his unreleased film. His wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce after over 25 years of marriage. In her divorce petition, she cited infidelity, alleging that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after this news leaked, Vijay attended a wedding reception with Trisha in Chennai, wearing matching outfits.
Vijay also made news when the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, was stalled. The actor is supposed to quit films for politics after the Tamil Nadu elections. The film that was supposed to hit screens in January has yet to be certified by the CBFC or have a new release date. Recently, there were reports that the CBFC has looped in the Election Commission of India (ECI) as Vijay is contesting in the assembly polls.
TN elections will be held on April 23, and Jana Nayagan is unlikely to hit screens till the poll results are announced, if the CBFC certifies the film by then.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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