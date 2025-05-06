Vijay's security pulls out a gun as fan tries to get close to actor at airport; internet calls it ‘scary’. Watch

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was spotted at the Madurai airport recently. The actor, who was returning from a film shooting in Kodaikanal, made waves at the airport. When a fan tried to get too close to the actor, his bodyguard pulled a gun on them, leaving the internet shocked. (Also Read: Prakash Raj calls Pawan Kalyan ‘inconsistent’; says Vijay has no ‘vision’) A video of Vijay's security holding back a fan from meeting him is doing rounds online.(PTI/X)

Vijay’s bodyguard pulls gun on fan

Numerous videos of the incident involving Vijay are doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Vijay can be seen getting out of his vehicle. Numerous fans, who were waiting for him there, cheered as soon as they caught a glimpse of him.

One fan, however, broke through security and tried to get close to the actor with a shawl in hand. Vijay’s security team could be seen holding him back, with one bodyguard’s gun briefly pointing at him in the commotion. Vijay looked oblivious to the scuffle behind him, paying it no heed as he went inside.

As for the fan on whom the firearm was allegedly pulled, he told News18, “I didn’t know the gun was there; the bouncers did it for security reasons. I don't think they did anything wrong.”

Internet reacts

The internet seemed split as the video surfaced on social media. While his fans believed it was justified, others thought the reaction from his security was a little too much. One X user wrote, “This is scary. Actor vijays bouncers using Pistol against public in public place.” Another wrote, “When the public or press approaches other actors like Rajinikanth sir, Ajith sir, Sivakarthikeyan Na, Suriya Na, they are very much kinder than this man over here! Poor tata, he thought he might get to see Vijay, but he and his team had other plans!”

Vijay’s fans, however, slowed down the video, claiming the security was handing his firearm to another member on the team when the fan ran by him, causing commotion. One fan wrote on X, “Why did the guard pull out his gun? Simple. Guns aren’t allowed inside the terminal. He was handing it over to another officer before entering. Standard protocol.” Another wrote, “Thalapathy Vijay’s security officer was responsibly handing over a firearm to a colleague at the airport when a cadre’s reckless interference caused a brief mishap. No one was targeted.”