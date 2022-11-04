Vikram thanks Mani Ratnam for two of his most delightful roles

Actor Vikram, who was recently seen playing the character of Aditha Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, took to Twitter to share a throwback video and thank Mani Ratnam for giving him two delightful roles of his career. Vikram had previously worked with Mani Ratnam in Raavanan, which saw him play a negative character. Also read: How Mani Ratnam recreated Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan on screen perfectly in PS1. See comparison with official illustrations

Vikram share the throwback video from the screening of their first outing together - Raavanan. "Thank you my Guru for such kind words, for offering me two of my most delightful roles.. #Veera and #AdithaKarikalan... and for inspiring me to ace them," he wrote for Mani Ratnam.

Throwback Thursday!! Thank you my Guru for such kind words, for offering me two of my most delightful roles.. #Veera & #AdithaKarikalan.. & for inspiring me to ace them. #Ravanan #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/Lp2iLjt2CD — Vikram (@chiyaan) November 3, 2022

In the video, Mani Ratnam can be seen heaping praise on Vikram, who played the hero and the villain in the same film. While he played the titular character in Raavanan, he played a police officer in the film’s Hindi version, Raavan. When Mani Ratnam was asked about casting Vikram in two different characters in the Tamil and Hindi versions of the same movie, the filmmaker said, "I think if we have somebody like Vikram who can move around very swiftly and can perform very easily, then it is not very difficult."

Meanwhile, PS 1 is having a dream run at the box-office as it inches close to ₹500 crore globally. The film tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen in other key roles.

Vikram is currently shooting for Pa Ranjith’s upcoming period drama, Thangalaan, which also stars Parvathy. His last release Cobra skipped theatres and released directly on Sony LIV. He played a mathematician turned killer in the movie.

