When Dhanush grooved with Aishwaryaa, performed to Rajinikanth's song at party. Watch

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker-singer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation late on Monday night. In a video from Aishwaryaa's birthday in May 2021, that has surfaced online, Dhanush is seen grooving to Petta song Illamai Thirumbadhe, which featured Aishwaryaa's father Rajinikanth.

In the video shot at a party, Dhanush is heard singing on a mic as he walks towards Aishwaryaa. He then starts dancing and pointing at Aishwaryaa while she covers her face with her hand.

As he continued singing, Dhanush stood next to Aishwaryaa as put his arms on her shoulder and danced again. A shy Aishwaryaa started laughing as she looked away from him. The video ended with Dhanush passing the mic to someone and holding Aishwaryaa tight.

The video went viral a few hours after Dhanush announced his separation from Aishwaryaa after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons--Yatra (2006) and Linga (2010).

Announcing their separation on Twitter, Dhanush said in a statement, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Aishwaryaa shared a similar note on Instagram and captioned it, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Aishwaryaa has directed films such as the Tamil romantic thriller 3 and black comedy Vai Raja Vai. Dhanush, also a producer, was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Atrangi Re. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

