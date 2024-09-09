When Jayam Ravi, Aarti Ravi spoke of the ‘U-turns’ in their marriage and romance: ‘We waited a long time’

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi married on June 4, 2009, after dating for a few years. Their sons Aarav and Ayaan were born in 2010 and 2014. Ravi announced on X (formerly Twitter) today that he and Aarti are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. Looking back at when the couple spoke about their dating life with Galatta in 2023. (Also Read: Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage: 'This decision wasn't made in haste') Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi have been married for 15 years, they're now getting a divorce.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi on their love story

Jayam met Aarti, the daughter of TV producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in Scotland. The couple kept their relationship on the down low before getting married in 2009. There was a point when they were dating but hadn’t told their parents yet also.

Aarti told the publication that their ‘entire dating life’ was in the car. She revealed that he borrowed a friend’s car on their first date, and they couldn’t go too far, so they kept making U-turns. Ravi also admitted that he was careful while dating it because they hadn’t made their relationship public yet. He told them, “I am a celebrity. Wherever we would go, I knew we would get clicked, and we hadn’t made our relationship public or broken the news to our parents yet.”

Aarti also admitted that she was happier than sad about leaving home on her wedding day because they had ‘waited’ for it a ‘long time’. She said, “We waited a long time for that day, we got permission from our parents and it was a long process. So, the moment we got married was very, very special. I was very happy that I was getting married.”

Jayam Ravi announces divorce

The couple courted divorce rumours in June after their 15th wedding anniversary when Aarti deleted all her photos with Ravi from her Instagram. While she later, reshared a post about his debut film Jayam (2003), it only managed to put rumours to rest temporarily.

On Monday, Ravi announced on X that he and Aarti were going their separate ways. He released a long note, a portion of which reads, “After much thought and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.”