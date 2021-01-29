IND USA
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar

Acharya also stars Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST

The highly anticipated teaser of actor Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya – which also stars Ram Charan- was unveiled on Friday. Going by the visuals, the film promises to showcase Chiranjeevi in a highly action-packed avatar with plenty of heroism.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the teaser. It seems Chiranjeevi plays a naxalite-turned-social reformer. He’s seen wearing a red scarf on his hand.


The teaser gives us a glimpse into Chiranjeevi’s character who comes to the rescue of a small community of people who are forced to leave their everything behind and vacate their place of stay.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal. It will be the second time that Kajal will be paired with Chiranjeevi. She was part of the actor’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 a few years ago.

The film also features Ram Charan in a key role. On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour.

"It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Also read: SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday

Ram Charan plays a character called Sidha in the film, which has music by Mani Sharma. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Acharya is set to release this summer.

