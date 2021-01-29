Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar
The highly anticipated teaser of actor Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya – which also stars Ram Charan- was unveiled on Friday. Going by the visuals, the film promises to showcase Chiranjeevi in a highly action-packed avatar with plenty of heroism.
Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the teaser. It seems Chiranjeevi plays a naxalite-turned-social reformer. He’s seen wearing a red scarf on his hand.
The teaser gives us a glimpse into Chiranjeevi’s character who comes to the rescue of a small community of people who are forced to leave their everything behind and vacate their place of stay.
Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal. It will be the second time that Kajal will be paired with Chiranjeevi. She was part of the actor’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 a few years ago.
The film also features Ram Charan in a key role. On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour.
"It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.
Also read: SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday
Ram Charan plays a character called Sidha in the film, which has music by Mani Sharma. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.
Acharya is set to release this summer.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
- Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next
- Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support
- Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox