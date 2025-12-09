Actor Rajashekar sustains serious injury on set of his next after return from hiatus, undergoes surgery for 3 hours

Doctor-turned-actor Rajashekar recently returned to filming after a brief hiatus due to health issues. The 63-year-old actor suffered a serious injury to his ankle on the sets of his upcoming film while shooting for it in Medchal and had to undergo surgery. Here’s everything we know. Rajasekhar suffered a serious leg injury on the sets of his next film in Hyderabad.

Rajashekar suffers serious injury on set after hiatus

On November 25, Rajashekar was shooting an action sequence in Medchal when he suffered multiple fractures to his ankle. The actor’s team confirms that he suffered a right ankle bimalleolar dislocation with a compound fracture, a severe injury typically associated with high-impact trauma. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors recommended surgery to prevent further complications.

Undergoes surgery for 3 hours, recommended rest

Rajashekar underwent a three-hour surgery. The procedure involved ‘right ankle open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) with K-wires for the lateral malleolus, open reduction and internal fixation using cannulated cancellous screws and a semi-tubular plate for the medial malleolus and trans-fixation of the tibia using a wire passed through the calcaneum and talus,’ as per his team.

Recommended four weeks of rest

After the surgery, Rajashekar is in ‘intense pain’ and is in recovery. Doctors have advised him to rest for three to four weeks, urging him to keep his injured leg immobile. The actor has gone back on hiatus and has postponed all his film shoots until January 2026, depending on his recovery. Interestingly, Rajashekar suffered a similar injury to his left leg during the shooting of Magaadu in November 1989.

Recent work

Rajashekar was last seen in Vakkantham Vamsi’s 2023 film, Extra Ordinary Man, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela. He is now shooting for Abhilash Reddy Kankara’s Biker with Sharwanand, which was initially scheduled for release on December 11. He also has two yet-to-be-announced films lined up. The actor's wife, Jeevitha, and children Shivani and Shivathmika have yet to comment on his health.